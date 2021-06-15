Jackson County Ambulance Service buys family A/C unit

JACKSON COUNTY, IL. (KFVS) - A weekend call about a baby in distress lead to an unexpected act of kindness in Jackson County.

It started with an emergency call to the Jackson County Ambulance Service Saturday morning.

“About 6:00-6:30 in the morning for a two month old with some breathing difficulties,” said Jackson County Ambulance Service EMT Dewayne Daniel.

Daniel said once the crew got on scene, they realized what could be causing the baby’s distress.

“While taking care of the patient, they notice that there was no air in the apartment,” said Daniel.

Once they finished the call, the department got to work.

Daniel said they reached out to the Jackson County Fraternal Order of Police to see if they could come up with the money to buy an air conditioner for the family.

In just a few hours, Sheriff’s Deputies and EMT’s bought an AC unit at the local Rural King, then paid the family a second visit.

Daniel installed the unit himself, along with help from the Deputies and EMT’s.

“The father, he was extremely grateful for it. He was surprised. He had no idea that we were even coming out to do that,” said Daniel.

EMS Chief Kenton Schafer said the effort makes him proud.

“I mean I’m very impressed for the fact that they took the initiative to fulfill a need that was outside the scope of their practice,” he said.

Schafer says this Isn’t the first time his crew took this kind of action to help a family in need.

“It’s happened in the past, we haven’t publicly made it known. We have personally paid for air conditioners for different people over the years,” said Schafer.

As for Daniel, he hopes to continue to provide these kinds of services throughout the summer.

“I was just glad to be apart of the crew and to have the opportunity to go out and help somebody within the community and provide a service other than the bad part of having to transport people to a hospital. You actually get to do some good and see community excited about what we’re doing,” he said.

