ISP investigating shooting in Grayville

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that took place on June 14.

At approximately 3:12 p.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 8 was requested by the White County Sheriff’s Department to assist in the investigation of a shooting that had occurred in the 1900 block of County Road 2400N in Grayville.

Later Monday evening, a vehicle that was suspected to have been associated with the shooting was located by local police agencies in the Mt. Carmel area.

A multi-jurisdictional pursuit involving numerous local police agencies was conducted.

It ended at approximately 9:10 p.m. in southern Lawrence County when 27-year-old Ashton Harper was taken into custody by ISP Troopers.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information will be released at this time.

