I-55 southbound on-ramp to close at Center Junction

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The southbound on-ramp for Interstate 55 at Center junction will be closed starting on Monday, June 21.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, this is at I-55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed while contractor crews complete paving it.

It will close at 5 a.m. on Monday and reopen around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

According to MoDOT, all other ramps will remain open.

