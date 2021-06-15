Heartland Votes
I-55 southbound on-ramp to close at Center Junction

A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 2.
A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 2.
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The southbound on-ramp for Interstate 55 at Center junction will be closed starting on Monday, June 21.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, this is at I-55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed while contractor crews complete paving it.

It will close at 5 a.m. on Monday and reopen around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

According to MoDOT, all other ramps will remain open.

