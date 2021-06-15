Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Mike Parson signs new bill to prohibit vaccine passports

By Brooke Buckner
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The HB 271 bill helps local governments gain more control over public health orders and prohibits COVID-19 vaccine passports.

”House bill 271 initially started off as a government transparency piece of legislation, so I’ve been working on this particular piece of legislation for about 3 years,” Missouri State Representative John Wiemann said.

The new bill will put more restrictions on local health leaders’ decisions.

“In St. Louis County it was a problem and in some other parts of the state. We had local health departments that basically came in and said we’re going to shut down all the businesses and other public entities and really didn’t put any time frame on it,” Wiemann said.

He believes re-evaluating public health orders every 30 days with local government can help keep leaders accountable.

He also said not requiring people to show their COVID-19 vaccine documents is a preventative measure.

“We didn’t want to have a situation where people were being forced to have to be vaccinated in order to be able to access public places throughout the state,” he said.

Cape Girardeau County Commissioner, Charlie Herbst said up to this point he hasn’t heard of anyone interested in requiring the vaccine documentation.

“Personally, I don’t believe it’s necessary to require a vaccine passport,” Herbst said.

For the re-evaluation every 30 days, he said that shouldn’t be a problem.

“I don’t see there’s anything wrong with viewing something after 30 days. I don’t believe here in Cape County that we have a problem with that because it’s something that we would do anyway,” he said.

Missouri is among a handful of other states wanting to prohibit vaccine passports

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby A. Cross, 27, of Peoria, is wanted in connection to a northern Illinois kidnapping...
Northern Ill. kidnapping victim found safe in Peoria, suspect still on the run
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

The Unity Mural is located off highway 24 at exit 16 in McCracken County, Ky.
New mural created to show unity in McCracken Co.
Breaking ground on shooing range in Dunklin Co.
Breaking ground on shooing range in Dunklin Co.
Message of unity in Paducah
Message of unity in Paducah
Operation Healthy Delta
Operation Healthy Delta