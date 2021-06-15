Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night, June 5, 2021, after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City a day earlier, her manager said.(Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, police said.

The 65-year-old Banes, who was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4, died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a police department spokesperson said.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Her manager, David Williams, said Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater.

Police have made no arrests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Peru, Illinois say this large, white SUV was involved in a kidnapping in northern...
Teen kidnapped in northern Ill.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.
Butler Co. man drowns after boat takes on water
As more visitors flock to the city and new COVID-19 virus variants are being discovered,...
Branson considered “hot spot” tourist destination, health officials concerned as new COVID-19 variants emerge

Latest News

Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit
The partisan Arizona audit is reaching a milestone.
Arizona audit nears milestone
The partisan Maricopa County ballot review has been plagued by a 'slew of problems.'
Arizona audit of 2020 election hits hand-count milestone
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill swirls, briefly, far out at sea