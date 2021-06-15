Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several family members of a 14-year-old boy who died last year are facing indictments on first-degree felony murder charges.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a mother, her son and her six daughters are charged with murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect of 14-year-old Brandon Gray.

Investigators say the boy was found unresponsive on the living room floor by Bartlett police and pronounced dead Jan. 7, 2020. The autopsy showed Gray only weighed 60 pounds and died of starvation.

The police also found a 12-year-old girl who was malnourished and covered in bruises. She was taken to the hospital and treated for moderate malnutrition and bruises and scars on her body, according to the DA’s office.

The family members indicted include the victims’ mother, 36-year-old Terra Wells and their aunts, 30-year-old Tessa Dishmon, 35-year-old, Tamera Dishmon, 30-year-old Amanda Dishmon, 26-year-old Tabitha Sharp and 22-year-old Breanna Wells. The victims’ uncle, 32-year-old Melvin Wells, was also indicted.

The victims’ 60-year-old grandmother, Yvette Charleston, died May 13, prompting the dismissal of her charges.

The other seven are each being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby A. Cross, 27, of Peoria, is wanted in connection to a northern Illinois kidnapping...
Northern Ill. kidnapping victim found safe in Peoria, suspect still on the run
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
The Unity Mural is located off highway 24 at exit 16 in McCracken County, Ky.
New mural created to show unity in McCracken Co.
Missouri is one of the few states implementing a law to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine passports.
Gov. Mike Parson signs new bill to prohibit vaccine passports
Operation Healthy Delta
Operation Healthy Delta