Cyclists from across nation make way through southeast Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cyclists from around the nation are making their way through southeast Missouri.

About 147 bicycle riders took part in day two of Big BAM 2021 on Tuesday, June 15.

They began Tuesday morning at the recreational complex in Sikeston, Mo., wound their way through state highways and finished the 69-mile journey to the stage finish line at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

The cyclists celebrated on Tuesday evening at Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse in Cape with barbecue and music.

One rider from Texas talked about the drastic change in scenery that riders see during this event.

“Today was my favorite so far,” Sandi Remson said. “Because of the elevation change, agriculture change, yeah.”

They’ll leave Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning and then rest Wednesday night in Perryville after a 52-mile bike ride.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.