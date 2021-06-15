Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cyclists from across nation make way through southeast Mo.

Cyclists from around the nation are making their way through southeast Missouri for Big BAM 2021.
Cyclists from around the nation are making their way through southeast Missouri for Big BAM 2021.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch and Noelle Williams
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cyclists from around the nation are making their way through southeast Missouri.

About 147 bicycle riders took part in day two of Big BAM 2021 on Tuesday, June 15.

They began Tuesday morning at the recreational complex in Sikeston, Mo., wound their way through state highways and finished the 69-mile journey to the stage finish line at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

The cyclists celebrated on Tuesday evening at Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse in Cape with barbecue and music.

One rider from Texas talked about the drastic change in scenery that riders see during this event.

“Today was my favorite so far,” Sandi Remson said. “Because of the elevation change, agriculture change, yeah.”

They’ll leave Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning and then rest Wednesday night in Perryville after a 52-mile bike ride.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Peru, Illinois say this large, white SUV was involved in a kidnapping in northern...
LIVE: Northern Ill. police give update on kidnapping investigation
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

Police in Peru, Illinois say this large, white SUV was involved in a kidnapping in northern...
LIVE: Northern Ill. police give update on kidnapping investigation
Mariah Day, 20, of Bloomington, Indiana, is suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles in the...
McCracken Co. theft suspect identified, out-of-state manhunt underway
This week on Money Talks, Dr. David Yaskewich, chair of the Southeast Missouri State University...
Money Talks 6/15/21
Union Co. Sheriff to retire. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
Union Co. Sheriff to retire in August
LIVE: Northern Ill. police discuss kidnapping investigation