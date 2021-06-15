Heartland Votes
Advertisement

COVID cases drop in states with high vaccine rates

By CNN staff
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New COVID case rate numbers appear to show higher vaccination rates correlate with fewer infections.

The 11 states where more than half the residents are fully vaccinated are reporting 2.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In contrast, the nine states that have vaccinated less than 35% of their residents are reporting 5.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

That number is 1.6 times higher than the national average.

States that have seen an increase in new cases have vaccinated fewer than half their residents.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Peru, Illinois say this large, white SUV was involved in a kidnapping in northern...
Teen kidnapped in northern Ill.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.
Butler Co. man drowns after boat takes on water
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 2.
I-55 southbound on-ramp to close at Center Junction
Cpl. Chris Sagan conducts a maintenance check on a Beretta M9 pistol at III Marine...
US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden arrives in Geneva for highly anticipated Putin meeting
Redrawing political battle lines will setup Congressional face-off in West Virginia
Redrawing political battle lines will setup Congressional face-off in West Virginia