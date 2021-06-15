Cool nights and warm days through Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are enjoying drier than average air across the area and this is allowing for the heat index to be lower than the actual temperatures, something we don’t get to say often around here. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 70s after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. The airmass will still be dry across the area so the heat index will not be a factor. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

The dry airmass will hang around one more day allowing for a pleasant start to our Thursday. We will be slightly warmer Thursday afternoon with highs mainly in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.