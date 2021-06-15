Heartland Votes
Advertisement

City of Jackson to hold meeting to discuss Historic Architectural Survey results

By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will host a meeting to discuss the results of a Historic Architectural Survey on Thursday, June 17 at the Jackson Civic Center.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

Representatives from the consulting firm RDG planning will be there to discuss the results.

Visitors will be able to come at any time during the open house and view the exhibits.

The project is a way to determine which buildings might be eligible to be nominated to the national Register of Historic places.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
Police in Peru, Illinois say this large, white SUV was involved in a kidnapping in northern...
Teen kidnapped in northern Ill.
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island

Latest News

Carbondale facing school bus driver shortage
Carbondale facing school bus driver shortage
Historic architectural survey meeting to be held Thursday in Jackson
Historic architectural survey meeting to be held Thursday in Jackson
Bourbon Trail attraction unveiled
Bourbon Trail attraction unveiled
Now a local school bus company is on the hunt for more workers before the start of the upcoming...
Carbondale school bus company in need of drivers