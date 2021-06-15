City of Jackson to hold meeting to discuss Historic Architectural Survey results

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will host a meeting to discuss the results of a Historic Architectural Survey on Thursday, June 17 at the Jackson Civic Center.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

Representatives from the consulting firm RDG planning will be there to discuss the results.

Visitors will be able to come at any time during the open house and view the exhibits.

The project is a way to determine which buildings might be eligible to be nominated to the national Register of Historic places.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.