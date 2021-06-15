Carbondale school bus company in need of drivers

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many industries around the country are experiencing shortages.

Now a local school bus company is on the hunt for more workers before the start of the upcoming school year.

“This coming school year we’re probably going to be at max capacity,” Benjamin Ingram said.

Robinson Trasport in Carbondale hired Ingram as a school bus driver a month ago.

He said getting the job was easier than expected.

“When I took my test, they handed me the route right away,” Ingram said.

Bryon Poston, General Manager, said they are having the same of issue as other businesses.

They have nearly 30 percent less drivers than they did before the pandemic.

“It’s actually just been the number of applicants. I mean that’s been an issue ever since COVID stared. You don’t see anywhere near the applicants that you did before,” Poston said.

Poston explained up to 70 kids can fit in a school bus.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions that decreased to 50 kids, leaving them no choice but to make new routes and get more drivers.

“We actually ended up having to put a COVID route together to get everything covered,” Poston said.

Ingram said he hopes to see more applicants in the future, so this issue does not continue into the fall.

“I’m pretty sure everyone wants to go back to normal now. And definitely parents are feeling more comfortable. As a parent I feel more comfortable allowing my kid to go to school,” Ingram said.

Poston said they are currently accepting applications.

You can contact info@robinsontransportinc or call 855 527 6171 for more information on job openings.

