Carbondale man charged with home invasion

The Jackson County State’s Attorney filed an Information with the Circuit Clerk charging Locklear with home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, residential burglary and unlawful restraint.((Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office))
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 1 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man has been charged with home invasion and other related charges after an incident that occurred in May.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on May 1, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a home invasion that occurred at a residence just outside of Carbondale city limits.

Deputies responded and learned an intruder broke into the residence of an elderly victim.

The victim had been held against her will overnight and repeatedly assaulted.

After an investigation, the intruder was identified as 30-year-old Kyle Locklear of Carbondale.

Locklear was arrested on the same day by Jackson County Deputies.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office presented the case to a Grand Jury on May 20.

The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Locklear on eight felony counts.

