Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Police gathered outside of the Albertville facility early on Tuesday. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, BPD officers along with the Albertville Police Department were at the location most of the morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms a shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. The incident happened at the Mueller Co. facility located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

Smith said the shots were fired by employee Andreas Horton, age 34 of DeKalb County.

Two employees were killed and two were injured as a result of the gunshots. Albertville Police say Horton left the scene in a Jeep following the shooting.

David Lee Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins, both of Boaz, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, both of Albertville, were injured in the shooting and transported to Marshall Medical Center South. Sampson and Byrd were later transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for further treatment.

The below playlist includes five videos from WAFF’s Team Coverage at Noon:

At this time, detectives are still processing the scene.

Guntersville officers located Horton’s vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. near the Guntersville City Cemetery.

After further investigation, officers located the Horton deceased as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Guntersville Police Department handled the scene.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted about the shooting on Tuesday afternoon:

I just spoke with Mayor Tracy Honea about the @AlbertvilleCity Mueller plant shooting. He gave me a brief update on the situation & status of the injured. I am praying for all involved in this tragic situation and will offer any assistance we can from the state level. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 15, 2021

Below is a map of the shooting location:

Statement from Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith:

“This morning around 2:30am a call was received at the Albertville Police Department of a shooting at Mueller Company. Officers from the Albertville Police Department and also officers from the Boaz Police Department responded to the scene. Upon the officer’s arrival, 4 victims were located and the apparent shooter had fled the scene in a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee. Information was broadcast to surrounding agencies concerning the incident. As the investigation unfolded it was determined that the shooter, Andreas Deon Horton (34 years old) of County Road 25 in Dekalb County, an employee of Mueller Company presented a handgun and fired an unknown number of rounds at fellow employees. During the gunfire Michael Lee Dobbins of Gaither Rd, Boaz and David Lee Horton of Williams St, Boaz were fatally wounded during the incident. Injured during the gunfire was Casey Sampson of Irvin Lane, Albertville and Isaac Byrd of Columbus Street, Albertville. Both Sampson and Byrd were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment and later transferred to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tn.

Officers immediately began a search for Horton and through investigation and police work discovered that Horton was still travelling in the maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee and was possibly in the downtown area of Guntersville. Shortly before 6:00am a Guntersville Police Officer was searching the area and discovered the Jeep on Carlisle Avenue near the Guntersville City Cemetery. Other officers responded to the scene to assist and the suspect was discovered to be dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and multiple weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

At this time officers are still at the shooting scene at Mueller Company processing for any additional evidence. Currently officers are also still working toward a motive as to why the shooting occurred which will hopefully be discovered in the coming days. Guntersville Police and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, along with a Detective from the Albertville Police Department, handled the scene where the suspect was located in Guntersville. I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Mueller Company in the coming days. They have been a pillar and a great community partner in Marshall County for many years.”

A statement released by Mueller Co. is below:

“Mueller Water Products is shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy that occurred early this morning at our Albertville, Alabama facility. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, the Albertville community and the entire Mueller family during this extremely difficult time. Our entire focus is on the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, and we are committed to providing any and all support to them and their families. We continue to work closely with law enforcement, which whom we share our deepest gratitude for their support. We will provide updates as we learn more.”

See a statement from Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea below:

“Our hearts are breaking today after the senseless tragedy that has taken place at Mueller Company in Albertville. Mueller has been an integral part of the lifeblood and workforce of this city for just shy of 50 years. Thanks to them, Albertville is not only the “heart of Sand Mountain,” bus is also proudly known as the “fire Hydrant Capital of the World.” They are dedicated, important partners of this community and we hurt with them today. On behalf of myself, our administration and staff of the City of Albertville – I send out heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, well wishes to those injured, and our thoughts and prayers to the entire Mueller team, both here in Albertville, across the United Stated, and abroad. I’d also like to thank our Chief of Police, Jamie Smith, the Albertville Police Department and all assisting agencies for their help today, and for the outstanding work they do day in and day out. They are all too often unsung heroes and we ask that you remember them during this time, as well.”

BREAKING UPDATE: Two people killed and two others injured in a shooting at Mueller Co in Albertville around 2:30 this morning. The shooter left the scene, detectives are working to find the person right now. The two injured were taken to Marshall Medical Center South. @waff48 — Eric Graves WAFF 48 (@ReporterEric) June 15, 2021

WAFF’s Eric Graves reporting live from Mueller Co. scene on Tuesday morning:

Below is a photo of the suspect’s vehicle:

Albertville shooting suspect's vehicle. (WAFF)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.