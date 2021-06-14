What you need to know June 14
(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 14.
First Alert Weather
The work-week is starting off less humid in some areas as drier air pushes into the Heartland.
Wake-up temperatures are in the mid 60s to low 70s.
This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.
Dry conditions and sunshine will stick around for much of the week.
A few cold fronts will bring cooler temps on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs will be in the mid-80s, but this won’t last for too long.
Southerly winds return by the end of the week, which will make it feel more humid and the Heartland will warm back up into the upper 80s and low 90s.
Then next chance of rain will be by the weekend, but there will likely be only isolated chances.
Rain is looking more promising as we head into next week.
Making headlines
- Today, drivers in the Bootheel may see more cyclists during their travels.
- In celebration of Flag Day on Monday, American flags have been placed along the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North.
- A 61-year-old Neelyville man drowned after his boat took on water at a lake in Ripley County.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an intoxicated driver struck a trooper’s vehicle Sunday morning near Purdy.
- Police were out in force this weekend near Brick Off Road Park in efforts to keep congestion at a minimum and prevent dangerous driving on the highway.
- Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.
- As more visitors flock to the city and new COVID-19 virus variants are being discovered, Branson is now considered a “hot spot” tourist destination.
- A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
- Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.
- The leaders of the world’s richest countries have pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, endorsed a global minimum tax on multinational corporations and agreed they will work together to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices.”
- Experts warn that relief from the pandemic could be fleeting in regions where few people get the COVID-19 vaccine.
- School districts across the United States are hiring additional teachers in anticipation of what will be one of the largest kindergarten classes ever as enrollment rebounds following the coronavirus pandemic.

- Ned Beatty, the Oscar-nominated character actor has died at the age of 83.
- Hundreds attended the second annual Pride Festival in Cape Girardeau.
- An auction for a ride into space next month alongside Jeff Bezos and his brother ended with a winning $28 million bid Saturday.
