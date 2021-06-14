Heartland Votes
Advertisement

What you need to know June 14

Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 14.

First Alert Weather

The work-week is starting off less humid in some areas as drier air pushes into the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid 60s to low 70s.

This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

Dry conditions and sunshine will stick around for much of the week.

A few cold fronts will bring cooler temps on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, but this won’t last for too long.

Southerly winds return by the end of the week, which will make it feel more humid and the Heartland will warm back up into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Then next chance of rain will be by the weekend, but there will likely be only isolated chances.

Rain is looking more promising as we head into next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • Ned Beatty, the Oscar-nominated character actor has died at the age of 83.
  • Hundreds attended the second annual Pride Festival in Cape Girardeau.
  • An auction for a ride into space next month alongside Jeff Bezos and his brother ended with a winning $28 million bid Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
Police is doubling down this weekend, near Brick Off Road Park in efforts to keep congestion at...
Police increase presence on Butler County roads

Latest News

Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.
Butler Co. man drowns after boat takes on water
Cape Pride hosts second Pride Festival event in Cape Girardeau
Cape Pride hosts second Pride Festival event in Cape Girardeau
Big BAM travels through Southeast Missouri
Big BAM travels through Southeast Missouri
As more visitors flock to the city and new COVID-19 virus variants are being discovered,...
Branson considered “hot spot” tourist destination, health officials concerned as new COVID-19 variants emerge