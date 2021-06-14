Heartland Votes
WGU Missouri awards more than $6,400 in grants to Heartland teachers

Four teachers from the Southeast Missouri area have received grants totaling $6,400 through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.((Source: WGU Missouri))
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Four teachers from the Southeast Missouri area have received grants totaling $6,400 through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

The grants will be used to fund innovative classroom projects that focus on learning in new, unique ways.

The four teachers who received the funding include:

  • Sara Baker, a pre-k teacher at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, who received a $100 grant to purchase diverse books to add to her classroom library.
  • Jamie Burger, a third-grade teacher at Kelso C-7 Elementary in the Kelso C-7 School District in Benton, who received a $6,000 grant to purchase 22 computers that will provide her students with exposure to online programs, tools and devices to help them become comfortable with the use of technology in academics.
  • Emily Essner, a kindergarten teacher at Kelly Elementary School in the Scott County R-4 School District in Benton, who received a $250 grant to purchase various materials that will be used to create fine and gross motor experiences to strengthen her students’ abilities to perform everyday activities in the classroom.
  • Sarah Yamnitz, an agriculture teacher at Meadow Heights Middle School in Patton, who received a $50 grant to purchase materials for a hands-on activity, allowing students to simulate grazing situations with cattle or sheep by growing their own grass in jiffy pots and comparing any difficulties or benefits that may appear.

The innovative classroom projects were among 52 in Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding.

More than 400 nominations were received.

