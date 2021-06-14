Warm and Sunny Monday

Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. It is slightly less humid in some areas as drier air pushes into the Heartland from the north. Today will be sunny with warm temperatures in the low to mid 90s. This week looks to remain dry for the most part with sunny skies almost every day. Our next chance of rain with a frontal system will be by this weekend with isolated chances for the most part. Higher chances of rain and storms look promising more as we head into next week. Temperatures wise, a few cold fronts will bring cooler temperatures than what we have been experiencing Tuesday and Wednesday. The mid 80s will be back, but only for a short time. Southerly winds return by the end of the week making it feel more humid and warming back up into the upper 80s and low 90s.

-Lisa

