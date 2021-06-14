Union Co. Hospital donates CPR training kit to Heartland high school

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Representatives from Union County Hospital and the American Heart Association recently presented Anna Jonesboro Community High School with a CPR in Schools Training Kit.

The State of Illinois requires all students in secondary schools to complete training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The kit was purchased by the hospital to help ease the financial burden the school would face if they were to purchase the kit on their own.

“Assisting our local high school is part of our continued effort to support the communities we serve. We are happy to have the opportunity to provide this important resource to the school system,” said Jim Farris, CEO, Union County Hospital.

The American Heart Association developed the CPR in Schools Training Kit to be an easy-to-use training tool for educational environments.

The kit includes a wheeled carry bag, 10 Mini Anne Plus inflatable manikins and carry bags, 10 AED training simulators, replacement airways and facemasks, practice-while-watching training DVDs and a facilitator guide and binder.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.