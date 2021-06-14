Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Theft investigaton underway in McCracken Co.

Police are seeking information on a series of vehicle break-ins in McCracken County.
Police are seeking information on a series of vehicle break-ins in McCracken County.((Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office))
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are seeking information on a series of vehicle break-ins in McCracken County.

On the morning of June 10, several residents in the area of Valor Court, Clarkline Road and Champion Lane area reported that their vehicles had been gone through during the overnight hours.

Firearms, cash and various items were stolen from the vehicles.

Residents obtained videos from security cameras in the area and the same person can be seen going through multiple vehicles.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify the suspect.

If you have any information, call they McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

The SEMO Food Bank's volunteer slots are filling up, but there are still open slots available.
SEMO Food Bank volunteer program up and running again
Four teachers from the Southeast Missouri area have received grants totaling $6,400 through WGU...
WGU Missouri awards more than $6,400 in grants to Heartland teachers
Gov. Andy Beshear joined Heaven Hill Brands President Max L. Shapira, and local officials to...
New Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience opens in Bardstown, Ky.
A portion of the proceeds raised from the Muddy River Marathon on May 1 will help the Community...
Muddy River Marathon proceeds to benefit Community Partnership