Theft investigaton underway in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are seeking information on a series of vehicle break-ins in McCracken County.

On the morning of June 10, several residents in the area of Valor Court, Clarkline Road and Champion Lane area reported that their vehicles had been gone through during the overnight hours.

Firearms, cash and various items were stolen from the vehicles.

Residents obtained videos from security cameras in the area and the same person can be seen going through multiple vehicles.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify the suspect.

If you have any information, call they McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

