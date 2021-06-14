Teen kidnapped in northern Ill.

Heartland Votes
A teenage girl was kidnapped in northern Illinois, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 53 minutes ago
PERU, Ill. (KFVS) - A teenage girl was kidnapped in northern Illinois, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to law enforcement, at around 5:05 a.m., a girl approximately 14-16 years old was kidnapped near the intersection of Plum and 7th Street in Peru, Ill.

Multiple witnesses reported two men forced the girl into a white truck with a topper, as well as screaming or yelling.

They said it’s unknown at this time which direction they went.

The FBI is assisting the Peru Police Department with the investigation.

Tips can be reported to the FBI, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700, or directly to the Peru Police Department.

