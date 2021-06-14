Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Spicy Thai Cicada Pie’: Ohio restaurant generates buzz with new pizza

One Ohio restaurant is testing out a Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.
One Ohio restaurant is testing out a Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.(The Pizza Bandit Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One Ohio restaurant is generating quite a buzz promoting its new ‘Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.’

The Pizza Bandit in Dayton features “blanched and sautéed locally foraged cicadas” on a hand-tossed crust with cicada wings, mozzarella, provolone, mushroom, cabbage, green onion, mango, cilantro and miso hoisin sriracha sauce, according to a post Sunday on Facebook.

“From a distance this pie looks delightful but once you get closer you realize those are no raisins...” the post reads.

The eatery even held a live tasting panel on Facebook related to “all things cicada pizza.”

“We definitely missed out on soft shell season as these crunchy cicadas add a heck of a note to an otherwise wonderful Thai inspired pie. Opinions of the pizza range from absolutely delicious to...well...uh...yeah...

“Pair this pie with a BIG summery IPA or Lager!”

The Pizza Bandit eventually comes clean, confessing they not really serving any pies topped with the insects.

“You can NOT get this pizza by the slice or whole pie because we’re not even sure if we legally can sell you locally foraged Cicadas but there’s tons of other delicious pizzas to round out your Sunday at iampizzabandit.com.”

Buzz... Buzz... It's Cicada Pizza! From a distance this pie looks delightful but once you get closer you realize those...

Posted by The Pizza Bandit on Sunday, June 13, 2021

For those of you who may be tempted to whip up your own cicada concoction at home, the US Food and Drug Administration continues to warn against eating them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

Pictured: (left) Jennifer Chaney, Director, Youth Market, American Heart Association, (center)...
Union Co. Hospital donates CPR training kit to Heartland high school
The Graves County Health Department reported 33 more COVID-19 cases since Monday, June 7.
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 33 more COVID-19 cases
Police in Peru, Illinois say this large, white SUV was involved in a kidnapping in northern...
Teen kidnapped in northern Ill.
Paducah police provided this photo of Kahlil Griffin and the car he is believed to be driving.
Paducah police searching for murder suspect; considered armed and dangerous
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as of Monday, June 14.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 165 new cases of COVID-19