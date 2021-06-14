Slightly cooler weather for the next few days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. After as few hot days across the Heartland a weak cold front will move through the area overnight. This will bring some relief to the area in the form of slightly cooler and drier air. For this evening it will still be warm with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. By morning lows will b in the upper 50s far north to upper 60s far south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm. We will see a few clouds develop during the afternoon hours. Highs will range from the middle 80s far north to near 90 far south.

The slightly cooler air will remain across the Heartland through Thursday. By Friday we will see much warmer weather move into the area with temperatures back into the 90s.

