Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO Food Bank volunteer program up and running again

By Mike Mohundro
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A SEMO Food Bank program is welcoming back volunteers again.

The food bank has been without its volunteer program since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 kept people from coming by to fill boxes for those in need.

“We’re opening up volunteer days again this month, next month and that will continue for the rest of the year,” said SEMO Food Bank CEO Joey Keys. “So we’re really excited to see some new faces and some old friends back out to volunteer.”

Since that time they have relied heavily on the National Guard to help fill these food boxes for the senior program.

On June 1, they fully opened the volunteer program to help fill boxes and welcome the help of volunteers once again.

“Without the volunteer groups, we do not have the staffing to fill these senior boxes. So our volunteers are drivers of our mission. Because without them, we could not fulfill over the 5,000 boxes we send out monthly to our seniors in need and to our agencies,” Keys said.

Their volunteer slots are filling up but there are still open slots available.

For more information on how you can help, go to their website or call 573-471-1818.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

Four teachers from the Southeast Missouri area have received grants totaling $6,400 through WGU...
WGU Missouri awards more than $6,400 in grants to Heartland teachers
Gov. Andy Beshear joined Heaven Hill Brands President Max L. Shapira, and local officials to...
New Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience opens in Bardstown, Ky.
A portion of the proceeds raised from the Muddy River Marathon on May 1 will help the Community...
Muddy River Marathon proceeds to benefit Community Partnership
Police are seeking information on a series of vehicle break-ins in McCracken County.
Theft investigaton underway in McCracken Co.