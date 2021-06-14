SEMO Food Bank volunteer program up and running again

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A SEMO Food Bank program is welcoming back volunteers again.

The food bank has been without its volunteer program since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 kept people from coming by to fill boxes for those in need.

“We’re opening up volunteer days again this month, next month and that will continue for the rest of the year,” said SEMO Food Bank CEO Joey Keys. “So we’re really excited to see some new faces and some old friends back out to volunteer.”

Since that time they have relied heavily on the National Guard to help fill these food boxes for the senior program.

On June 1, they fully opened the volunteer program to help fill boxes and welcome the help of volunteers once again.

“Without the volunteer groups, we do not have the staffing to fill these senior boxes. So our volunteers are drivers of our mission. Because without them, we could not fulfill over the 5,000 boxes we send out monthly to our seniors in need and to our agencies,” Keys said.

Their volunteer slots are filling up but there are still open slots available.

For more information on how you can help, go to their website or call 573-471-1818.

