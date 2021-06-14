Paducah home struck by gunfire Sunday night

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a home was struck by gunfire on Sunday night, June 13.

Officers were called to multiple reports of shots fired in the Forest Hills neighborhood, in the area of Glenwood Drive, around 8:36 p.m.

A home was struck by gunfire, but police say no one was reported injured.

According to police, a gunman went to the house on Glenwood Drive looking for someone related to the man killed on Tuesday, June 8 on Colony Drive. The suspect pulled out a gun and an argument began.

They said the man then left the area, firing multiple shots as he ran away. One of the shots struck a nearby house.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also send your tip by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or on the WKY Crime Stoppers app.

