Nashville named most affordable wedding city in the U.S.

The average Nashville wedding cost $20,054 in 2020, the 23rd-lowest out of the 97 cities in the study.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville was named the most affordable city in the U.S. to have a wedding.

According to a study by Smart-Asset, the average cost of a wedding in the U.S. fell to $19,000 in 2020 compared to $28,000 in 2019. SmartAsset examined data to identify and rank the best U.S. cities to host a wedding.

To conduct the study, Smart-Asset considered data for 97 of the largest U.S. cities across nine metrics including average wedding cost, number of religious organizations, parkland acreage, number of catering businesses, number of hairdressers and clothing professionals, number of wedding service providers, number of dining and entertainment venues, property crime rate and violent crime rate.

Nashville secured the title for the fourth consecutive year. New Orleans came in second and St. Louis rounded out the top three.

Smart Asset said Nashville claimed the top spot because it has nearly 82 religious organizations for every 100,000 residents, the most out of any city in the study. The Music City also has the second-highest number of floral designers, photographers and musicians, with more than 79 for every 100,000 residents. Nashville ranked in the top 10 for dining and entertainment establishments and parkland acreage.

The average Nashville wedding cost $20,054 in 2020, the 23rd-lowest out of the 97 cities in the study.

