Muddy River Marathon proceeds to benefit Community Partnership

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A portion of the proceeds raised from the Muddy River Marathon on May 1 will soon help the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

Organizers of the marathon will present Community Partnership with a check on Monday morning, June 14.

The agency said it plans to use the donated money to help cover the cost of renovations at their new facility, the former Cape Girardeau Police headquarters.

The new facility will be used to provide homeless individuals with showers, laundry facilities and movement into permanent housing, as well as an array of other services.

