Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Muddy River Marathon proceeds to benefit Community Partnership

A portion of the proceeds raised from the Muddy River Marathon on May 1 will soon help the...
A portion of the proceeds raised from the Muddy River Marathon on May 1 will soon help the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A portion of the proceeds raised from the Muddy River Marathon on May 1 will soon help the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

Organizers of the marathon will present Community Partnership with a check on Monday morning, June 14.

The agency said it plans to use the donated money to help cover the cost of renovations at their new facility, the former Cape Girardeau Police headquarters.

The new facility will be used to provide homeless individuals with showers, laundry facilities and movement into permanent housing, as well as an array of other services.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
Police is doubling down this weekend, near Brick Off Road Park in efforts to keep congestion at...
Police increase presence on Butler County roads

Latest News

Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
What you need to know June 14
Drivers in the bootheel may see more CYCLISTS during their travels. Starting Monday the Big...
Big BAM travels through southeast Missouri
The festival is to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community of southeast Missouri and the surrounding...
Cape Pride hosts second Pride Festival event in Cape Girardeau
Police is doubling down this weekend, near Brick Off Road Park in efforts to keep congestion at...
Police increase presence on Butler County roads