More comfortable air moves into the Heartland tonight and Tuesday

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot weather continues today, with highs topping out in the lower 90s. A frontal system will bring some slightly cooler and more comfortable air to the Heartland by Tuesday. Tonight lows will be in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. Drier and more comfortable air will take over the area Tuesday afternoon. It will still be warm, just not nearly as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances hold off until late in the week and into the weekend. Right now it looks like scattered rain and thunderstorm chances Saturday and Sunday.

