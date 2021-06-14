Monday’s Cardinals game is 1st day of no capacity restrictions at Busch Stadium

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals will take on the Miami Marlins in the first day of no capacity restrictions at Busch Stadium.

Monday’s game is the first of a three-game homestand against the Marlins.

Members of the Missouri National Guard and health care workers from AccuCare will be recognized during the game.

The Cardinals launched the Frontline Fans Program to provide complimentary tickets for each Monday-Thursday home game to frontline and essential workers whose roles were crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

