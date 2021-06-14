Mo. Gov. Parson to sign bill limiting powers of county health officials

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will sign a bill on Tuesday, June 15 that will limit the powers of county health officials.

The measure was sparked by COVID-19-related restrictions in St. Louis County and elsewhere.

House Bill 271 calls for any order by local health agencies that restrict businesses, churches, schools and other public places to last no longer than 30 days.

Any extension of that order would have to be approved by a simple majority of that county’s governing body.

In the Heartland, the Cape Girardeau County Health Center Board put a mask mandate in place in July 2020 that stood for nearly eight months.

