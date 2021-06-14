Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Gov. Parson to sign bill limiting powers of county health officials

By Amber Ruch
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will sign a bill on Tuesday, June 15 that will limit the powers of county health officials.

The measure was sparked by COVID-19-related restrictions in St. Louis County and elsewhere.

House Bill 271 calls for any order by local health agencies that restrict businesses, churches, schools and other public places to last no longer than 30 days.

Any extension of that order would have to be approved by a simple majority of that county’s governing body.

In the Heartland, the Cape Girardeau County Health Center Board put a mask mandate in place in July 2020 that stood for nearly eight months.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

The SEMO Food Bank's volunteer slots are filling up, but there are still open slots available.
SEMO Food Bank volunteer program up and running again
Four teachers from the Southeast Missouri area have received grants totaling $6,400 through WGU...
WGU Missouri awards more than $6,400 in grants to Heartland teachers
Gov. Andy Beshear joined Heaven Hill Brands President Max L. Shapira, and local officials to...
New Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience opens in Bardstown, Ky.
A portion of the proceeds raised from the Muddy River Marathon on May 1 will help the Community...
Muddy River Marathon proceeds to benefit Community Partnership
Police are seeking information on a series of vehicle break-ins in McCracken County.
Theft investigaton underway in McCracken Co.