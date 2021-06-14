Heartland Votes
Man wanted for shooting at group in Carbondale

Carbondale Police are working to track down a man who shot into a group of people late Friday...
Carbondale Police are working to track down a man who shot into a group of people late Friday night, June 11.
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Mo. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are working to track down a man who shot into a group of people late Friday night, June 11.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:17 p.m. on the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.

According to police, a man got into some kind of dispute with a group of acquaintances, walked away but returned shortly after and fired several shots at the group.

No injuries were reported.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly got into back seat of a grey Dodge Avenger and left the area in an unknown direction of travel.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing light colored jeans with white shoes and no shirt.

Anyone with information about the ongoing shooting investigation is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

