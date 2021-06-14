Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 165 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 165 new cases of COVID-19, including nine additional deaths, as of Monday, June 14.

The health department said at least 69 percent of adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,760 cases, including 23,070 deaths.

A total of 25,185,883 tests for the virus have been conducted.

As of Sunday night, 627 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 176 patients were in the ICU and 91 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 7-13 is 1.1 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 11,947,090 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,341 doses.

On Sunday, 22,124 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

IDPH said the pharmacy reporting system is reported to have experienced another outage over the weekend. Doses administered over the weekend will be reported in the following days.

