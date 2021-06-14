Gov. Parson signs bill establishing Second Amendment Preservation Act

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 85 into law, establishing the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri.

The act “prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials that attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders or actions that violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians.”

Additionally, it acknowledges “that the right to keep and bear arms is fundamental and inalienable, and that the nation’s federalist constitutional structure limits the federal government’s authority over states.”

Under HB 85, any person or entity who knowingly deprives Missouri citizens of their rights to bear arms will be liable for redress and damages of $50,000 per occurrence.

Local law enforcement’s ability to help federal officials in other instances remains unchanged under the legislation.

“Throughout my law enforcement career and now as Governor of the state of Missouri, I have and always will stand for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights,” Governor Parson said. “This legislation today draws a line in the sand and demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.”

