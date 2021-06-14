Fowler Bonan Foundation Jr. Golf Day set to return July 15

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fowler Bonan Foundation announced the return of their annual golf day fundraiser.

“With the pandemic, we were forced to cancel our annual fundraiser to ensure we did our part to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Dale Fowler, the Board Chairman. “But this year we’re back, and it’s going to be bigger and better than before.”

The 19th annual Fowler Bonan Foundation Jr. Golf Day is scheduled to take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Shawnee Hill Country Club in Harrisburg on July 15.

The fundraiser raises money and awareness for the Southern Illinois-based charity.

“When we first launched this clothing program years ago, our mission was just to do what we could to help a few families out in the communities of Southern Illinois,” said Senator Fowler. “Since then, the charity’s programs have grown and developed beyond what we even thought possible. It’s an amazing blessing.”

While the annual event is completely free to participants between the ages of 4 to 18, the Foundation is seeking out sponsors who would like to donate to the cause.

“It is through our generous donors that we are able to continue providing services and resources to families and children in the region,” said Fowler. “Nothing we do would be possible without the generosity we’ve witnessed from donors and businesses over the years.”

Currently, the Foundation operates both the Clothes for SI Kids program and Heaven’s Kitchen initiative.

The Clothes for SI Kids program was the original motivation behind creating the golf outing.

The mission of the SI Kids program is to provide clothing and shoes to low-income children in Southern Illinois.

The Foundation has since grown their programing to include the Heaven’s Kitchen initiative which is an all-volunteer effort which serves a free meal to all those in need in Marion and Harrisburg.

“While this charity event does raise the critical funding we need to continue operating the Foundation’s programs, what I really hope is that our kids have fun and enjoy the sport,” said Fowler. “It’s been a tough year for so many, but it’s been especially challenging for our students who have had to adapt so much. So, I’m really looking forward to being able to host this event for a great cause once more and give our kids a chance to enjoy themselves.”

To register a child for the golf outing, interested participants can click here.

Tee times for different age groups will be announced closer to the event.

The Foundation currently works to provide services throughout sixteen Southern Illinois counties.

