First Alert: Sunny and warm

(KFVS) - The work-week is starting off less humid in some areas as drier air pushes into the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid 60s to low 70s.

This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

Dry conditions and sunshine will stick around for much of the week.

A few cold fronts will bring cooler temps on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, but this won’t last for too long.

Southerly winds return by the end of the week, which will make it feel more humid and the Heartland will warm back up into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Then next chance of rain will be by the weekend, but there will likely be only isolated chances.

Rain is looking more promising as we head into next week.

