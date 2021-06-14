Egyptian Health Dept. reports 1 new COVID-19 case

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, June 14.

The individual is a female in her teens from Gallatin County.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,771 lab confirmed positives, including 57 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 515 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.