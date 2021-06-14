Drone used to located man who fled from police in Carlisle Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing assault, endangerment and evading police charges after an incident that occurred on Sunday.

On June 13, at approximately 8 p.m. Kentucky State Police E911 received a call from a residence in the 5000 block of State Route 80 east near Milburn, Kentucky.

The caller advised that Drannon Moore, 29, was armed with a machete and threatening harm people.

KSP E911 notified the Carlisle County E911.

Officers arrived at the scene and observed a Silver Chevrolet operated by Moore driving through the yard of the residence and enter a field behind the residence.

They pursued the vehicle and located it at a tree line in the field.

It was unoccupied.

KSP Troopers and additional CCSO Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter.

A K9 from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office began a track of the Moore.

Critical Drone Solutions was requested by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and responded to the scene.

They deployed a thermal imaging equipped drone and began an area search.

Moore was located approximately one mile from where he abandoned his vehicle.

Moore was given commands to show his empty hands and he did not comply.

K9 Kimber was deployed and engaged Moore resulting in his immediate surrender.

When interviewed Moore stated that he had heard law enforcement calling for him to surrender, he also stated that he threw the machete into a pond while fleeing from the police.

A small amount of marijuana was found in his pockets.

He was arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Jail.

He is currently held on a $10,000 bond.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Bardwell Police Department, Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Carlisle County Jailers Office, Milburn Fire Department, Carlisle County EMS and Critical Drone Solutions all assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.