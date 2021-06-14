Heartland Votes
COVID-19 outbreak at a rescue mission in Butler Co.

By Jeremy J. Ford
Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland rescue mission has closed its doors after a COVID-19 outbreak last week in Butler County.

Several staff members and volunteers at United Gospel Rescue Mission in downtown Poplar Bluff tested positive for the virus.

This forced them to shut down.

Health Department Administrator Emily Goodin says although positive cases in Butler County are not as high as it was this time last year, residents still need to get vaccinated.

“There are some people that are vaccinated that aren’t wearing their mask. But, if you aren’t vaccinated, you still need to take all the proper precautions,” she said.

Goodin says just because they’re not having mass clinics, doesn’t mean you can’t get your shot.

“We have slowed down giving vaccine to the community. However, we still offer it every week here at the health department. Just come, no appointment necessary,” she said.

“If you can help prevent it, do it,” says Butler County residents Geanne and Richard Westmoreland.

They recently lost their son to cancer and got vaccinated for his safety.

“We took the vaccination because we were afraid, we would carry it on to him.”

The couple got vaccinated months before their son passed away and urge others to do the same.

“All I can say is wear one, what’s it going to hurt. It might save a life.”

The United Gospel Rescue Mission plans to reopen its doors early next month.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

