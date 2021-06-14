Butler Co. man drowns after boat takes on water

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.

Crews reported to the lake, off of Highway 142, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Teddy B. McCombs, of Neelyville, was operating a 1967 Quach boat when it began to take on water.

McCombs went into the lake, but was unable to remain on the surface and drowned.

In addition to MSHP troopers, members of the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Ripley County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and the Ripley County Coroner responded to the scene.

