Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Butler Co. man drowns after boat takes on water

Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.
Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.

Crews reported to the lake, off of Highway 142, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Teddy B. McCombs, of Neelyville, was operating a 1967 Quach boat when it began to take on water.

McCombs went into the lake, but was unable to remain on the surface and drowned.

In addition to MSHP troopers, members of the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Ripley County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and the Ripley County Coroner responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
Police is doubling down this weekend, near Brick Off Road Park in efforts to keep congestion at...
Police increase presence on Butler County roads

Latest News

Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
What you need to know June 14
Cape Pride hosts second Pride Festival event in Cape Girardeau
Cape Pride hosts second Pride Festival event in Cape Girardeau
Big BAM travels through Southeast Missouri
Big BAM travels through Southeast Missouri
As more visitors flock to the city and new COVID-19 virus variants are being discovered,...
Branson considered “hot spot” tourist destination, health officials concerned as new COVID-19 variants emerge