Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Branson considered “hot spot” tourist destination, health officials concerned as new COVID-19 variants emerge

By Madison Horner
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As more visitors flock to the city and new COVID-19 virus variants are being discovered, Branson is now considered a “hot spot” tourist destination.

Branson and Taney County were recently given such a designation based on the CDC’s Community Profile report “Area of Concern” map, meaning that these communities with might experience limitations on healthcare resources with a high sustained case burden.

Kathryn Metzger with the Taney County Health Department said health officials did expect the uptick as visitors return to Branson ahead of summer.

Metzger said many times visitors feel great, but may be asymptomatic and not realize it.

“We’re really concerned about those front line workers that are coming into contact with them, these people from outside of our community that may be asymptomatic bringing this with them or have very mild symptoms,” Kathryn Metzger said.

CoxHealth Chief Hospital Officer Karen Kramer said there is also worry as new COVID-19 variants make their way to the region.

”We know that there’s variants in our region and know the variants are more transmissible, so that is also another major concern,” Karen Kramer said.

But not everyone feels that way. One tourist said she’s not concerned coming to what’s now considered a hot spot.

”I feel I’m immune. If not, I’ll get it again. I’ll be fine, I’ll live through it,” Victoria Renaud said.

Branson visitor Victoria Ranaud said she also has no desire to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

”Even after this trial period is over, and this clinical trial is over, I will probably not get it,” Renaud said.

”For those individuals that are unable or not ready or don’t want to get the vaccine, we still highly recommend those protective measures that were in place earlier,” Metzger said.

Those include protective measures like social distancing and good hand hygiene.

”And taking those precautions to protect themselves in ways they feel they need to,” Metzger said.

Metzger said it’s also alarming to see younger patients in the hospital from COVID-19. She encourages anyone interested to sign up for the vaccine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
Documents show the ATF made three straw purchases at the shop last month - involving at least...
Two Mississippi County gun shop employees face federal charges
A warrant has been issued for Kahlil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray, KY, charging him with the...
Paducah Police searching for murder suspect, considered armed and dangerous
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Brandon Cook was arrested in May 2018, accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy...
Former Scott County deputy found guilty of statutory sodomy

Latest News

Cape Pride hosts second Pride Festival event in Cape Girardeau
Cape Pride hosts second Pride Festival event in Cape Girardeau
Big BAM travels through Southeast Missouri
Big BAM travels through Southeast Missouri
Drivers in the bootheel may see more CYCLISTS during their travels. Starting tomorrow the Big...
Big BAM travels through Southeast Missouri
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island