Big BAM travels through Southeast Missouri

By Noelle Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
Poplar Bluff, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers in the bootheel may see more cyclists during their travels. Starting tomorrow the Big Bicycle Across Missouri (BAM) rolls through area.

“You see a lot more at 10 miles an hour than you do at 75,” Mark Ramson said.

Ramson rides his bike often, and just four weeks ago he traveled more than 1800 miles from Texas to Florida. He’s one of 150 cyclists hitting the road again for the Big BAM, Bicycle Across Missouri.

“Cycling is something you can do even with COVID, you can still get out and ride,” Ramson said.

Greg Wood is the Director of Big BAM. He said this is the first year they are traveling through Southeast Missouri. Cyclists will start in Poplar Bluff, and make stops in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Farmington, and Ste. Genevieve.

“We do a route that is out in the country and on secondary roads. We go form this delta flatland country down here with the rice fields and the cotton, up into the Ozark plateau,” Wood said.

Cyclists hopped on a shuttle from Ste. Genevieve to at Ray Clinton Park in Poplar Bluff. In the morning they will hit the road making a full circle back to St. Gen.

“It’s a tourism event. We got riders from 21 states as far away as Alaska, and California, South Carolina,” Wood said.

Cyclists said their favorite part is seeing new towns and the people in them.

“You get to meet and got to these little towns and just meet and see their culture and people who are friendly,” Rhonda Polka said.

“Hotels were good and bad, food is good and bad, but generally we have a lot of respect for people and they treat us well,” Ramson said.

Wood asks drivers be cautious of cyclists while driving on the roads.

Big BAM travels through Southeast Missouri
