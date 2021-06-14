AG Cameron files U.S. Supreme Court brief in Kentucky’s live dismemberment abortion case

Heartland Votes
D&E abortions involve tearing the unborn child apart, in the womb, while he or she is still alive. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a brief before the United States Supreme Court in support of his defense of House Bill 454, Kentucky’s law prohibiting live-dismemberment abortions.

In March, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Attorney General Cameron’s appeal in the case of Cameron v. EMW Women’s Surgical Center, in which the Attorney General argues that he should be allowed to defend HB 454 on behalf of Kentuckians.

HB 454 prohibits live dismemberment abortion procedure, also known as Dilation and Evacuation (D&E), from being performed on a living unborn child. 

D&E abortions involve tearing the unborn child apart, in the womb, while he or she is still alive. 

The General Assembly passed HB 454 in 2018, and it was challenged by a Kentucky abortion clinic and two of its abortion providers.

“HB 454 represents the values of Kentuckians and demonstrates the respect we have for the dignity of life,” said Attorney General Cameron.  “These values, set forth in our laws, must be defended at every turn, and it’s my job to step in, especially when other state officials refuse.  This brief is the next step in this process, and we look forward to presenting our case to the U.S. Supreme Court this fall to ensure Kentucky’s laws can always be defended by our office.”

Attorney General Cameron’s team defended HB 454 on behalf of the Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. 

The Sixth Circuit upheld an injunction against the law in a split vote and the Beshear Administration refused to appeal and continue defending the law. 

Attorney General Cameron’s office is expected to argue the case before the Supreme Court this fall. 

To view a copy of the brief, click here.

