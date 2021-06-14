1 killed, 5 injured after boat hits rock in Meramec River

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One boater was killed and five others were injured after their boat hit a rock in the Meramec River in St. Louis County on Saturday night, June 12.

The crash happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. on the left side of the river upstream of Pool 2, which is downstream from George Winter Park.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Zarko NedelJkovic, 34 of St. Louis, was operating a 2003 Bayliner 180 BR when the vessel hit a rock sticking out of the water.

A 34-year-old Brookfield, Illinois, man on board the boat was killed in the crash.

NedelJkovic and two passengers were seriously injured and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters transported all five to a St. Louis area hospital.

MSHP reports that none of the boat occupants were wearing life jackets.

