UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island

By WTOC Staff and Laura Garrison
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call at 2:37 p.m. regarding a person struck by lightning while swimming near 17th Street, according to a Facebook post from the Tybee Island Fire Department.

Officials say the Tybee Island Fire Department and lifeguards performed CPR on the girl before she was transported to a hospital. There was “an extended wait for emergency medical personnel to arrive,” according to the Facebook post from Tybee Police.

Police say the victim and her family were visiting Tybee Island from Alabama.

