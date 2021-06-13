Heartland Votes
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported

An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning, but no one involved in the crash was seriously hurt.(MSHP Troop D)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an intoxicated driver struck a trooper’s vehicle Sunday morning, but no one involved in the crash was seriously hurt.

It’s unclear where exactly this happened, but it was reported on Twitter by MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

One trooper was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but MSHP did not identify that trooper or confirm whether that trooper was on duty.

“Fortunately nobody was seriously hurt. There is absolutely no good reason to drive impaired,” said MSHP Troop D in a tweet Sunday.

The crash has yet to be reported on the MSHP Crash Reports database. Additional details are limited, but KY3 is working to confirm more information. We will update as more details become available.

