First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

By Brian Alworth
Updated: 1 hours ago
A weak boundary is pushing into the region early this morning. Behind this front, light north winds will begin to bring in drier (less humid) air today. This morning will still be muggy, but by afternoon and evening there should be some improvement as the relative humidity will be noticably lower. Highs will still be in the upper 80s north to lower 90s south, but ‘heat index’ numbers should stay below 100. There may be just enough moisture and instability for a few showers and storms by mid-day over our southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel into NW Tn and SW Ky....but most areas will be dry.

The week ahead will be drier and relatively pleasant. Monday will be mainly sunny and rather hot one more time, but a stronger push of ‘cooler’ and less humid air will develop by Monday night into Tuesday...and the middle of the week will feature cool nights and warm, sunny days. Another upper system will bring a few more showers and storms Friday into Friday night....followed by another shot of cooler and less humid air for next weekend.

