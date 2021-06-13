Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Dry and (mostly) pleasant week ahead....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Slightly cooler and drier air continues to blow in from the north this evening behind this morning’s weak frontal boundary. A stronger front will push through north to south Monday evening. Tonight will be clear and more comfortable, as lower dew points allow temps to fall mainly below 70 by daybreak. After a nice morning, Monday will actually heat up again ahead of the evening front....with highs in the low 90s....but lower humidity levels will keep the heat index in check.

A period of dry and pleasant weather will last from about Tuesday thru Thursday...as the west heats up and the east cools down. Afternoons will be mainly sunny and warm....with clear and cooler conditions overnight. The daily range wil be greater than normal due to the clear, dry conditions. By the end of the week the pattern will begin to change again...with an increasing chance of showers/storms back by Friday night into Saturday.

