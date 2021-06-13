FIRST ALERT: Less humid today, highs in the 80s

(KFVS) - Today will be drier and less humid.

This morning will still be muggy, but by afternoon and evening there should be some improvement.

Relative humidity will be noticeably lower.

Highs will still be in the upper 80s north to lower 90s south, but ‘heat index’ numbers should stay below 100.

There may be just enough moisture and instability for a few showers and storms by mid-day over our southeastern counties but most areas will be dry.

The week ahead will be drier and relatively pleasant.

Monday will be mainly sunny and rather hot.

A stronger push of ‘cooler’ and less humid air will develop by Monday night into Tuesday.

The middle of the week will feature cool nights and warm, sunny days.

Another upper system will bring a few more showers and storms Friday into Friday night....followed by another shot of cooler and less humid air for next weekend.

