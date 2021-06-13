Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.

A 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on County Road 472 east of County Road 471.

The driver was a 17-year-old male from Friedheim, Missouri.

The crash occurred at 11: 22 p.m. as the vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cape Girardeau County Coroner.

Next of kin has been notified.

Click here for the full crash report.

