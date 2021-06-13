Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Pride hosts second Pride Festival event in Cape Girardeau

The festival is to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community of southeast Missouri and the surrounding...
The festival is to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community of southeast Missouri and the surrounding region and was hosted by Cape Pride Inc.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to the second annual Pride Festival in Cape Girardeau.

The event was a family-friendly environment with a variety of vendors and activities for all ages, plus entertainment, food and more.

We talked with people who said it was a nice event where individuals and organizations came out to support each other.

“It’s amazing. I grew up here and I would have never of thought that this would be happening in Capaha Park,” Cape Pride Vice President Jeff Stephens said. “We’re just trying to get more businesses and more organizations on board with us so we can grow in the community.”

Organizations such as the Southeast Region Resource Unit with the State of Missouri Children’s Division.

Jessica Huckstep said they are out here in hopes to recruit and train foster homes for foster children.

“We’re here to recruit from any cultural background that we can because we’re in desperate need of foster homes,” Huckstep said. “So that’s why we’re out here. We’re already having great success out here.”

Ry Conway is one of the vendors selling artwork at the event. Conway says it’s nice feeling comforted by others here.

“I have to defend my identity almost everyday and to know there’s other people who go through that struggle being transgender, non-binary, it means a lot to see this many people in one community. It’s like a family,” Conway said.

The festival is to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community of southeast Missouri and the surrounding region and was hosted by Cape Pride Inc.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
Documents show the ATF made three straw purchases at the shop last month - involving at least...
Two Mississippi County gun shop employees face federal charges
A warrant has been issued for Kahlil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray, KY, charging him with the...
Paducah Police searching for murder suspect, considered armed and dangerous
Brandon Cook was arrested in May 2018, accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy...
Former Scott County deputy found guilty of statutory sodomy
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

An intoxicated driver struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s trooper vehicle Sunday morning,...
MSHP reports intoxicated driver strikes trooper’s vehicle, no serious injuries reported
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
The Bi-County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, June 13.
Franklin Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 case