Cape Pride hosts second Pride Festival event in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to the second annual Pride Festival in Cape Girardeau.

The event was a family-friendly environment with a variety of vendors and activities for all ages, plus entertainment, food and more.

We talked with people who said it was a nice event where individuals and organizations came out to support each other.

“It’s amazing. I grew up here and I would have never of thought that this would be happening in Capaha Park,” Cape Pride Vice President Jeff Stephens said. “We’re just trying to get more businesses and more organizations on board with us so we can grow in the community.”

Organizations such as the Southeast Region Resource Unit with the State of Missouri Children’s Division.

Jessica Huckstep said they are out here in hopes to recruit and train foster homes for foster children.

“We’re here to recruit from any cultural background that we can because we’re in desperate need of foster homes,” Huckstep said. “So that’s why we’re out here. We’re already having great success out here.”

Ry Conway is one of the vendors selling artwork at the event. Conway says it’s nice feeling comforted by others here.

“I have to defend my identity almost everyday and to know there’s other people who go through that struggle being transgender, non-binary, it means a lot to see this many people in one community. It’s like a family,” Conway said.

The festival is to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community of southeast Missouri and the surrounding region and was hosted by Cape Pride Inc.

