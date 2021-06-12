Building in Uptown Jackson explodes

Jackson, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson fire officials said not one, but two explosions inside LENCO Automotive’s offsite location sparked a fire.

At 12:46 p.m., Jackson Fire and Rescue, along with two other fire units arrived to this explosion at Lenco Automotive on Russel Ave and Washington street in Jackson.

“Reports say there were 2 initial explosions and heavy fire coming out the side of the building,” Captain Robert Grief said.

Grief said crews put out the fire within 15 minutes after they arrived, but the building was left with severe damage.

“The back left corner of the building was blown out into the street. The back of the building had bowed out quite a bit. The right side of the building sustained quite a bit of damage as well,” Grief said.

Scott Goodson, General Manager of the facility, said he received a call from one his employees around 12:30 Friday afternoon. He was told smoke was coming from one of their rooms. Goodson told the employee to call 911 and get out.

By the time Goodson arrived, he said the fire destroyed the back wall and he saw flames coming out of the building.

“The building has heavy damage to the back side of the building and both to the left and right side of the building pushing the blocks out of the building,” Grief said.

Mia Degrant works next door, she said the business has been here for long time and she’s sad to see this happen.

“It going to takes time to kind of reevaluate their work situation and get their production going again,” Degrant said.

Despite the damage, Goodson said they can rebuild,

Grief said the fire is currently under investigation and appears to be an accident.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.