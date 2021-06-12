Paducah Police searching for murder suspect, considered armed and dangerous

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is searching for a murder suspect.

A warrant has been issued for Kahlil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray, KY, charging him with the murder of Thomas Willett, 28.

Officers were called just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, to the intersection of Elmdale Drive and Jameswood Drive, where they found Willett had been shot.

He was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Justin C. Wells, 25, of Cumberland Avenue was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives’ investigation revealed that Griffin shot Willett, then fled the scene, as well.

Anyone with information about Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Citizens are urged not to approach Griffin, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

